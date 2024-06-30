Short Interest in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Grows By 145.7%

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 145.7% from the May 31st total of 484,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,191,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGL. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ANGL opened at $28.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.70. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $29.21. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1562 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

