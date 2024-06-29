Capital Insight Partners LLC Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 349 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 113.3% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 197,274 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,618,000 after buying an additional 104,798 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $509.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $498.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $502.27. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $469.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.34%.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

