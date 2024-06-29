Tsfg LLC Buys 6,435 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 200.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,651 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 11.2% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.5% in the third quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 3,909 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 63.6% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,543 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 13.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 73,360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.1% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Down 0.2 %

WMT stock opened at $67.74 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $69.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $544.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,960,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,851,892.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,851,892.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $895,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,025,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,502,762 shares of company stock valued at $951,475,618. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. Bank of America increased their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC increased their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.97.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WMT

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.