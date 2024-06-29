Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $15.50 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 200.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 257,607 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,873 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 2.3% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $67.74 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $69.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.29. The company has a market cap of $544.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $895,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 645,540 shares in the company, valued at $44,025,828. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $895,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,025,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,502,762 shares of company stock worth $951,475,618 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

