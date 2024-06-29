Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 280 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.7% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 54,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 299,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 642.4% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 23.7% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $164.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $192.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.30.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 81.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.38.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

