Atwater Malick LLC Buys 109,633 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 208.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,162 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,633 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 3.4% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $67.74 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $69.04. The firm has a market cap of $544.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.07 and a 200-day moving average of $59.29.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares in the company, valued at $270,851,892.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $180,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 524,613 shares in the company, valued at $31,613,179.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,851,892.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,502,762 shares of company stock worth $951,475,618 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.97.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

