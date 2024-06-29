Tsfg LLC Purchases 34 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.3 %

LLY stock opened at $905.87 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $434.34 and a twelve month high of $915.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $860.95 billion, a PE ratio of 133.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $814.40 and a 200 day moving average of $738.79.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 789,704 shares of company stock valued at $672,385,964 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $812.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

