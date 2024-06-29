Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Enzi Wealth

Enzi Wealth lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Enzi Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $500.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $485.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $505.74. The stock has a market cap of $453.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.