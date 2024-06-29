Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.8% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $91,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $115.11 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.25 and a 200-day moving average of $109.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

