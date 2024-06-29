Enzi Wealth Has $4.75 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Enzi Wealth trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 2.2% of Enzi Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.5 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $479.11 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $487.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $454.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.27.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.