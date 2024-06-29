Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,073 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $3,426,529,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 813.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,647,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $685,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138,612 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15,896.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,737,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $550,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,069 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,668,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $688,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,079,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $162.21 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.86. The stock has a market cap of $262.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

