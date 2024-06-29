Norway Savings Bank Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Norway Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 3.4% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $267.62 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $270.41. The stock has a market cap of $401.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.61 and its 200 day moving average is $251.50.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

