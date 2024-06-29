Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Boosted by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,127 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 1.5% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $5,218,011.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,246,045.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $5,218,011.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,246,045.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,639 shares of company stock worth $53,002,729. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $141.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.96. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $145.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

