Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Has $660,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $812.72.

LLY stock opened at $905.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.95 billion, a PE ratio of 133.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $434.34 and a twelve month high of $915.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $814.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $738.79.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 789,704 shares of company stock valued at $672,385,964. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

