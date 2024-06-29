Woodward, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Woodward has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.9% per year over the last three years. Woodward has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Woodward to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ WWD opened at $174.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. Woodward has a one year low of $115.90 and a one year high of $188.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $835.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.04 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Woodward will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Woodward news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total transaction of $1,002,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,324.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Woodward

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.