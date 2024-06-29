Sawyer & Company Inc Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,460 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,725,926,000 after buying an additional 15,625,543 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $2,542,988,000. Harris Associates L P raised its position in Comcast by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,873,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $827,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,671 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Comcast by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,688,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $687,947,000 after purchasing an additional 570,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,692,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $644,258,000 after purchasing an additional 329,278 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. BNP Paribas lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.62.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $39.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

