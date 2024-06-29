AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $169.67 and last traded at $169.77. 610,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,484,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim raised their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.64.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

