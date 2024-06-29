United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Price Down 0.8%

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $136.56 and last traded at $137.02. Approximately 644,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,023,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.15.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.71 and its 200-day moving average is $148.61.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 94.49%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,280,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410,073 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,854,180,000 after buying an additional 8,475,698 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $1,128,322,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 208.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $160,787,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

