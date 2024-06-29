Courier Capital LLC Sells 2,610 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2 %
XOM stock opened at $115.11 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $453.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.92.
Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.82.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
