Norwood Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Norwood Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 789,704 shares of company stock valued at $672,385,964. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $812.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LLY opened at $905.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $434.34 and a one year high of $915.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $814.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $738.79.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

