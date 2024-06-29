Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Great Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years. Great Southern Bancorp has a payout ratio of 32.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to earn $4.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $55.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.54. The firm has a market cap of $648.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $61.94.

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $51.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.26 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 18.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP Kevin L. Baker sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13 shares in the company, valued at $696.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

