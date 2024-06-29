Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Acquires 796 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $3,874,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 112.8% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 101.6% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.9% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $4,313,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $812.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.3 %

LLY stock opened at $905.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $434.34 and a 12 month high of $915.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $814.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $738.79.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.38, for a total transaction of $15,547,105.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,556,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,033,404,445.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 789,704 shares of company stock worth $672,385,964 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

