Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.8% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $60.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.11. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $62.35.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.484 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.