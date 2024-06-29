Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 1,020 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,932 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 14.1% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 7.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 9.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 489,244 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,302,000 after buying an additional 43,069 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 30.3% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 15,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 92.4% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 33,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average of $48.79.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,210.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

