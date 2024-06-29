Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $516,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock opened at $58.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. New Street Research started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPal

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.