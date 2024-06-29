Tsfg LLC Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tsfg LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.53. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.