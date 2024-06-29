Calton & Associates Inc. Has $262,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 31,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 199,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 26,131 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 14,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $158.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.42, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

