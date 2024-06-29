Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,208 VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMH opened at $260.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $136.10 and a 52 week high of $279.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.59.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

