Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,321 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 0.7 %

PFE opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.61 billion, a PE ratio of -466.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average is $27.69.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

View Our Latest Report on PFE

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.