Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 692.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,758 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $500.13 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $505.74. The stock has a market cap of $453.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

