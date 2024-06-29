Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,311 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Novartis by 16.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Novartis by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS opened at $106.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.19. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $108.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

