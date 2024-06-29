iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 390.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,155 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.0% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,993,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares during the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Dodds Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,087,000. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.44. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $61.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.