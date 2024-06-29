The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

First of Long Island has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years. First of Long Island has a payout ratio of 77.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect First of Long Island to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.6%.

Shares of First of Long Island stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $225.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14. First of Long Island has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). First of Long Island had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $44.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

