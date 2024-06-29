Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.

Global Water Resources has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years. Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 96.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.

Global Water Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GWRS opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Global Water Resources has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $13.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.55. The stock has a market cap of $292.58 million, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $11.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

