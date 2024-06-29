Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $17.95 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 429,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,086 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.1% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.83. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The firm has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

