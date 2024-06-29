Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 930 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital Insight Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 680,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,219 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 155,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,489,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The company has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average of $41.83.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.