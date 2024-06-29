Norway Savings Bank Buys 350 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 98.6% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 500,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,209,000 after purchasing an additional 248,399 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 15,928 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 246.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 151,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,894,000 after acquiring an additional 108,038 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.4% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,938,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $210.76 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $182.96 and a one year high of $216.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.87 and a 200 day moving average of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MMC

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.