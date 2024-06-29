Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 31.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,953,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 318.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $308.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $308.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.25. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.30 and a beta of 1.70. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $194.59 and a 12-month high of $328.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $352.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.36.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

