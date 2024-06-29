iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,361.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $92.54 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $94.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.48.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

