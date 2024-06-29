Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 242,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,515 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VNQ opened at $83.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.42. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.