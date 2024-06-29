Norway Savings Bank Purchases 1,005 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.7 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $65.44 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $87.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

