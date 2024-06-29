Sawyer & Company Inc Reduces Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 821.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 86,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after acquiring an additional 76,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.76.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $110.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.59. The company has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

