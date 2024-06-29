Navcoin (NAV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $26,181.57

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $26,181.57 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00081631 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00025172 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011165 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.