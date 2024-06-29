5,658 Shares in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPIE opened at $45.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.35. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $45.88.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

