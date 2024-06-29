Kathmere Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,012,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,815,000 after buying an additional 446,752 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $606,630,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 1,161.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,849,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,692,000 after buying an additional 7,227,568 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Equitable by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,232,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,553,000 after buying an additional 18,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Equitable by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,958,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,815,000 after buying an additional 781,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,174,641.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,174,641.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $5,803,122.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,411 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,371. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.33.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Equitable’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQH has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Equitable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Articles

