SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Trading Up 3.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $18.50. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. SentinelOne traded as high as $19.84 and last traded at $19.84. 243,059 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,399,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.17.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on S. BTIG Research reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.48.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SentinelOne
Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of S. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,480,000 after acquiring an additional 442,593 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 193,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 95,206 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,407 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,931,000 after acquiring an additional 409,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in SentinelOne by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 329,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 74,378 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SentinelOne Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.68.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
SentinelOne Company Profile
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SentinelOne
- What is a Dividend King?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.