Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 138,040 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 867% compared to the average daily volume of 14,282 put options.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Capmk lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Northland Securities lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.41.
NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $0.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $46.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.59.
Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.20 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 390.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.
