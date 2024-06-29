Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF) Short Interest Update

Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 471.4% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Haivision Systems Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HAIVF opened at C$2.92 on Friday. Haivision Systems has a 1 year low of C$2.44 and a 1 year high of C$4.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.38.

Get Haivision Systems alerts:

Haivision Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Haivision Systems Inc provides mission-critical, real-time video networking, and visual collaboration solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Command 360, a software platform for real-time visualization of business-critical information; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.

Receive News & Ratings for Haivision Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haivision Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.