First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Up 481.1% in June

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 481.1% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ FEX opened at $96.99 on Friday. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $76.65 and a 12 month high of $99.44. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.49.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
