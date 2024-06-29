First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Up 481.1% in June

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 481.1% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FEX opened at $96.99 on Friday. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $76.65 and a 12 month high of $99.44. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.49.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 114.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 92,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after acquiring an additional 25,357 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,086,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 31.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 185,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,387,000 after acquiring an additional 44,329 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,493,000.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

