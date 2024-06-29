Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) Short Interest Update

Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,100 shares, an increase of 496.2% from the May 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freight Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Freight Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.19% of Freight Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Freight Technologies Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of FRGT opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Freight Technologies has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $14.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70.

About Freight Technologies

Freight Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates a transportation logistics technology platform that offers truckload freight services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Its Fr8App technology platform offers an online portal and a mobile application that provide third-party logistics services to companies in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer services based on the platform.

